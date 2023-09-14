St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital kicked off its 18th annual Dream Home Giveaway this week.

Each year, St. Jude offers a local family a chance to win their dream home by purchasing a $100 ticket, which goes toward funding children’s cancer treatment.

Hospital staff on Thursday moved dirt on this year’s property, located in Owasso’s Stone Canyon luxury neighborhood.

“It’s incredible. It’s a huge deal,” Jillian Bolding, regional development director for St. Jude, told the Owasso Reporter. “I just can’t believe it’s time for it already.”

The two-story home, named the “Westport,” will sit at 2,874 square feet, complete with four bedrooms and three-and-a-half bathrooms at an estimated price tag above $550,000.

St. Jude is partnering with Shaw Homes for the fifth year in a row to host the event, the proceeds of which will allow certain families faced with a medical crisis to forgo payments for treatment, travel, housing and food.

“We are honored and blessed to be a part of doing this,” Joe Antis, president of Shaw Homes, told the Reporter. “Super excited at the energy of our team and just ready to do it again.”

Tickets will go on sale in March 2023, and the winner will be announced in June.

In its 18-year run, St. Jude’s Tulsa-area Dream Home Giveaway has raised over $16 million since its inception in 2007. For more information, visit dreamhome.org/tulsa.