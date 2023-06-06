St. Jude announced this week that it has sold out of tickets for its 2023 Dream Home Giveaway.

Every year, the hospital offers locals a chance to win a luxury home in Owasso’s Stone Canyon neighborhood by purchasing a $100 ticket, which goes toward funding children’s cancer treatment.

“We sold 500 more tickets and sold out seven days sooner than the previous year,” Jillian Bolding, regional development director for St. Jude, said. “The sweet 16th sellout comes with $1.5 million for the kids of St. Jude.”

The one-story home, named the “Sequoyah,” will sit at 3,000 square feet, complete with four bedrooms and three-and-a-half bathrooms at an estimated price tag of $620,000.

St. Jude partnered with Shaw Homes for the fourth time to carry out the project, the proceeds of which will allow certain families faced with a medical crisis to forgo payments for treatment, travel, housing and food.

The organization is hosting open-house tours through June 18 and will also announce the winner on June 25.

St. Jude’s Tulsa-area Dream Home Giveaway has raised over $16 million since its inception in 2007. For more information, visit dreamhome.org/tulsa.