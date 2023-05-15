St. Jude cut a ribbon on its 2023 Tulsa Dream Home on Saturday to celebrate its 17th annual giveaway event.

Each year, St. Jude offers a local family a chance to win their dream home by purchasing a $100 ticket, which goes toward funding children’s cancer treatment.

Hospital staff in November moved dirt on this year’s property, located in the Deer Run addition of Owasso’s Stone Canyon luxury neighborhood.

The one-story home, named the “Sequoyah,” will sit at 3,000 square feet, complete with four bedrooms and three-and-a-half bathrooms at an estimated price tag of $620,000.

St. Jude is partnering with Shaw Homes for the fourth year in a row for the project, the proceeds of which will allow certain families faced with a medical crisis to forgo payments for treatment, travel, housing and food.

The organization is hosting open-house tours 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on Saturdays and 12-5 p.m. on Sundays through June 18. It will also announce the winner in June.

St. Jude increased the number of tickets this year from its previous 14,500, totaling $1.45 million, to 15,000, adding $50,000 to the donation pot. About 11,000 tickets have already been sold. They are available at dreamhome.org/tulsa.

In its 17-year run, St. Jude’s Tulsa-area Dream Home Giveaway has raised over $16 million since its inception in 2007.