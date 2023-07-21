Two area residents were injured in a car accident on Thursday, July 20.

The incident occurred around 2 p.m. at 106th Street North and U.S. 75 near Collinsville, according to the accident report.

It states that Katheryn Pettus, 83, of Claremore, and Joseph Sellman, 77, of Sperry, were traveling westbound on 106th in a 2011 Nissan Rogue when Pettus, the driver, allegedly failed to yield to oncoming traffic.

The Rogue was struck by another vehicle, a 2023 Chevy Express van, as a result.

Pettus was admitted to a local hospital in stable condition with trunk internal injuries, and Sellman was also admitted in stable condition with head and neck injuries, the report shows.

The driver of the van was not injured.