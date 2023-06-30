A Skiatook woman was critically injured in a car accident near Collinsville on Friday.

The incident occurred around 10:45 a.m. at Oklahoma 20 and Lewis Avenue, about three miles east of Skiatook, according to the report.

It states that Debbie Fohey, 59, of Skiatook, was riding as a passenger in a 2012 Volkswagen Jetta eastbound on OK-20 when the vehicle allegedly collided with a 2002 Dodge Caravan that was traveling southbound on Lewis.

Fohey was transported to a local hospital and admitted in critical condition with head, abdomen and leg injuries, the report states. Her driver, a 17-year-old male, was treated and released.

The Caravan was carrying a 65-year-old Skiatook woman and a 23-year-old Collinsville woman, who were also treated and released, according to the report.

The Jetta departed the roadway and the Caravan rolled an unknown number of times, landing on its top.

The cause of the collision is still under investigation.