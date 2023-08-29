Six Owasso High School students this week were honored for their outstanding efforts in the classroom.

Delaney Bunch, Dominic Fox, Isabel Bergstrom, Maggie Snap, Marleigh Dugan and Sophia Anderson earned national acclaim from The College Board National Recognition Program.

Bunch, Fox, Snap, Dugan and Anderson all received the National Indigenous Award, and Bergstrom received the National Hispanic Recognition Award.

The students nabbed the accolades based on their GPA of 3.5 or higher and outstanding performance on the PSAT/NMSQT, PSAT 10 and/or AP exams.

“The reason we’re all here is to help students succeed academically and set themselves up for success in the future,” OPS Director of Communications Jordan Korphage told the Owasso Reporter.

“It is exciting to see these OHS students recognized for their hard work in the classroom.”