When asked what he enjoys about detailing vehicles, Jonathan Priest replied: “Working outside and making people smile when they see their car after it was all dirty.”

Priest stays busy most days putting his hand to the grind under the hot sun at the Shine Factory Car Wash, formerly Owasso Auto Spa, located next to Lowe’s off of 96th Street.

The six-year veteran of the business is among more than a dozen staff who work at the rebranded facility, which fell under new ownership in February.

Priest’s new boss, Dale Williams, took over the space with the goal of expanding its products and services throughout this year.

“We’re adding a bunch to it,” Williams said. “We want it to be a destination place where they (customers) can come get a lot of stuff done the same day.”

Williams, who was a longtime patron of Owasso Auto Spa before transitioning roles, decided to carry out several changes to accompany the car wash’s renaming.

For example, he has added more employees, upgraded the facility’s products and chemicals and modified its service packages to streamline customer service.

Other upgrades include adding a small retail section to the inside of the car wash, selling Owasso Ram sports memorabilia and turning the original dog wash into a barber shop for customers, to name a few.

“Just a place that they can … get their car wash with no hassle and not have to sit out in the heat,” Williams said of his vision for the renovations. “The thing that gives me pride is just when people leave happy.”

One of Williams’ managers, Aaron Altamirano, added: “We want all of our customers to leave here with a good experience. We try to bring a good atmosphere to try to get people to want to come back.”

The Shine Factory Car Wash, located at 9800 N. 119th E. Ave., is open Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m.; Saturday, 8 a.m.-6 p.m.; and Sunday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

For more information, call 918-274-9889 or visit the company’s Facebook page.