John Arnoux walked out of his house over the weekend to find his large Bradford pear tree spread across his front yard in pieces.

“It just split,” said Arnoux, whose home in the Southern Links neighborhood off of 86th Street was among several in Owasso that were impacted by a severe thunderstorm that hit the Tulsa area Saturday night.

“It was such a beautiful tree,” Arnoux said. “In the springtime, everybody on the whole block loved it because it was all white with blossoms.”

Arnoux teamed up with several of his neighbors to clean up his yard Sunday and Monday.

“The whole community came over and helped out,” said Arnoux who can now discard his limbs at East 5th Avenue and South Main Street, which the City of Owasso designated as an area for residents to drop off their debris.

Saturday’s storms brought up to 100 mph winds to the Tulsa area, causing many areas of the city and surrounding communities to lose power and endure damage to housing and infrastructure.

A tornado — initially rated an EF-1 by the National Weather Service on Sunday — also developed four miles south southwest of Oologah early Sunday morning. Extensive tree and some structural damage were reported with the tornado, but no injuries.

The City of Owasso’s limb discard site is open through June 24 with operating hours of 10 a.m.-7 p.m., Monday-Friday, and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday.

Owasso Public Works is also providing free curbside service for tree limb debris over 10 days, June 20-30, as long as the brush is tied in bundles not to exceed four feet in length and two feet in diameter.

Additionally, the City of Collinsville is picking up storm debris, cut into 24-inch lengths, for one week, June 21-28, for no charge to residents living within city limits.

Collinsville First Baptist Church is organizing volunteers to help those who are unable to cut and stack debris. Those seeking assistance can contact the church at 918-371-2526.

All other questions concerning storm debris collection should be directed to the City of Owasso at 918-272-4959 or the City of Collinsville at 918-371-1010 (option No. 2).

