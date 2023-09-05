Sen. Dana Prieto, R-Tulsa, serving the Owasso district, received a perfect score of 100 for his votes on bills promoting job creation and economic growth, according to the 2023 RIED Report by the State Chamber Research Foundation.

RIED creates a profile of each legislator’s individual voting record for bills dealing with business, industry, job creation and economic growth issues deemed important by the private sector.

“As a legislator, and as someone who has created and helped grow multiple businesses, I know how important it is for this body to create public policy that helps, not hinders, companies and the jobs they create for Oklahomans,” Prieto said.

“We also need a well-educated workforce that will attract new businesses, and help those already in our state expand. My votes support those efforts.”

Oklahoma was one of only 14 states with a franchise, or excise, tax to conduct business in the state. This year, the Legislature voted to discontinue the collection of this tax.

Other bills tracked in the RIED Report include several workforce development measures, legislation cutting red tape to address childcare deserts and a measure aimed at helping more of the state’s eligible high school students obtain federal grants to continue their post-graduation studies in higher education or career tech.

“Building a stronger economy improves the lives of individuals, grows our communities and creates a better future for our entire state,” Prieto said. “I appreciate the RIED Report for highlighting our pro-jobs and economic development initiatives.”

Prieto upset Democrat incumbent J.J. Dossett, of Owasso, in the Nov. 8, 2022, statewide general election for District 34.

