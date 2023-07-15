SAND SPRINGS — Whether modeling good dad behavior in his interactions with his young son or modeling good firefighter behavior for the Sand Springs Fire Department’s new hires, Jared Rhodes always seemed focused on helping others advance another rung or two on the ladder of life, his colleagues said.

“He was a really, really good firefighter and kind of a man’s man,” Fire Chief Jeremy Wade said Thursday, two days after Rhodes, 33, died unexpectedly.

“I tend to say that the best firefighters often have a Type A personality, and he had that, but he was kind of a hybrid, because he also had this great big huge heart.”

Funeral services for Rhodes will be held Monday at Woodlake Church in Tulsa, under the direction of Hayhurst Funeral Home of Broken Arrow. Burial will follow at Rest Haven Cemetery in Sperry.

Wade said Rhodes — who had worked for the Fire Department for 10 years and held the rank of driver — grew up in the Sperry and Skiatook areas and lived in Collinsville at the time of his death.

But for one day out of every three, he lived and worked at Fire Station No. 1 at the Billie A. Hall Public Safety Center, where he drove Ladder 1 for the C platoon.

Wade said Rhodes’ devotion to his family was of a depth not commonly seen.

“He was kind of a poster child for all of us, especially in how he interacted with his son,” Mason, the chief said, adding that Rhodes loved to play catch with the preschooler.

“His family was saying today how he would literally play for hours with his son until his son finally tired out,” Wade said. “That’s pretty cool.”

But he said Rhodes was also devoted to his other family — his brothers and sisters in the fire service.

“Around the station, he was always a good mentor to new hires. He took it very seriously and taught them how to be good relief drivers and how to be good firefighters,” Wade said. “He was big into the old-school tradition of teaching them ‘station chores’ — the little things that go a long way.”

Rhodes also was a practical joker who “liked to dish it out but also received it very well,” he said. “It was always a two-way street with him.”

Wade said Rhodes “liked to use fun movie quotes” and had impeccable timing and delivery, landing punchlines as adeptly as he maneuvered a fire truck.

It was that sort of fun, family-like environment into which Wade and Deputy Fire Chief Kyle Wayman had to deliver the news of Rhodes’ death last Tuesday evening.

Although Rhodes’ own platoon was on duty, he had taken 12 hours of vacation and was supposed to report back at 8 p.m. for the second half of the 24-hour shift. Instead, his fellow platoon members learned that he’d never return.

“But the fire station still goes on. The tone still drops,” Wade said. “We didn’t want his shift to hear the news and then get a call two minutes later.”

That’s when the Tulsa, Sapulpa and Berryhill fire departments showed up to stand in the gap.

Until 8 a.m., when the next shift arrived, the three neighboring fire departments covered all calls for Sand Springs’ two fire stations so the firefighters who knew Rhodes best could grieve without distraction.

The same fire departments covered the city Monday so that all members of the Sand Springs Fire Department were able to attend services for Rhodes.

Wade said the fire departments’ stepping in was the first but far from the only such show of love and compassion he and his department have experienced amid the tragedy.

“The outreach from other departments has been overwhelming in a good way,” he said. “People use the terms brotherhood and sisterhood, and they use it kind of loosely, but I can’t reiterate enough that it truly is that.”

For their part, Rhodes’ fire service brethren made sure that no step of his final journey was taken alone. From the moment his body arrived at the state Medical Examiner’s Office in Tulsa — where the Sand Springs Fire Department was already waiting for him — “he has not been alone,” Wade said.

A two-person honor guard stood watch with him around the clock and did so until he was laid to rest. Firefighters from other area departments served some of those shifts, too.

And lastly, when Rhodes was transported from the funeral home to the church for his service, he was escorted by a procession of vehicles from Sand Springs’ Fire and Police departments.

Not forgotten in the tragedy are the care and concern for other members of the department, Wade said.

First Responder Support Services, an agency “whose sole mission in life is to help first responders,” Wade said, has been on scene, bringing firefighters and police officers from other departments to offer peer support.

“These are all firefighters and police officers,” Wayman said Thursday. “We’re part of the program, too, but obviously we don’t want our guys being peer support right now. They need peer support.

“So there’s basically four firefighters coming by every day drinking coffee and hanging out,” personnel from area departments including Broken Arrow and Tulsa, he said. “Right now it’s not the therapists. It’s just firefighters who are trained to handle critical incidents.”

Rhodes is survived by his wife, Kimberleigh Rhodes; one son, Mason Rhodes; his parents, Lori and Kevin Rhodes; three sisters and their husbands, Rachael and Kendall Hatley, Jill and Kyle Revard and Stephanie and Dru Harness; his grandmother Peggy Neece; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews, as well as his devoted brothers and sisters of the Sand Springs Fire Department.

He is preceded in death by his grandfathers, Buel Neece, Jack Rhodes and Claude Miller; and his grandmother Geraldine Miller.

Donations may be made to the Jared Rhodes Memorial Fund for the care of his son. Checks can be mailed to the fund at 10444 S. Mingo Road, Tulsa, OK 74133.