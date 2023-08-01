Owasso voters are a week away from deciding how a portion of their tax dollars will continue to be spent.

They will have an opportunity to cast their ballots in the Aug. 8 special election to renew the City of Owasso’s Vision Recapture 55/100ths tax.

Approving the measure would remove the Dec. 31, 2023, expiration date for collecting fifty-five hundredths (0.55%) of one cent from the city’s total sales tax to fund ongoing transportation project improvements.

If passed, the proposal will retain the current tax, which stands at 8.917%, and continue to reserve $0.55 for every $100 spent in Owasso.

The original statute, known as Vision Recapture, was approved by over 68% of voters in April 2016.

It has since generated approximately $6 million annually, totaling more than $36.7 million in revenue, for projects such as widening 116th Street from Mingo Road to U.S. 169, and 96th Street from 119th East Avenue to 129th East Avenue.

If approved, the measure will be used to further fund impending improvements like the widening of 96th Street from Mingo Road to Garnett Road, and 106th Street from 129th East Avenue to 145th East Avenue.

This will aim to reduce congestion and increase safety at these sites where a high amount of traffic occurs. It will also help facilitate the structural conditions of roadways that run through some of the city’s primary retail and commercial areas.

Additionally, the Vision Recapture will allow for the construction of sidewalks and recreational trails such as Ranch Creek Trail from 76th Street North to McCarty Park.

Early voting is available Thursday-Friday, Aug. 3-4, 8 a.m.-6 p.m., at Central Baptist Church, located at 9001 N. 145th E. Ave.