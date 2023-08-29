Owasso is now home to a new healthy fast-food restaurant.

Salad and Go, located off of 96th Street and Garnett Road, is set to open on Wednesday, Aug. 30.

The national chain’s new site provides guests with made-to-order salads, wraps, soups and breakfast options as well as beverages including hand-crafted lemonades, teas and coffee.

Salad and Go’s Owasso location offers both drive-thru and grab-and-go options, including online preordering.

To celebrate its new location, Salad and Go is partnering with Iron Gate Soup Kitchen to donate around 750 fresh salads from the team member training program at the new Oklahoma store prior to opening.

The Owasso restaurant serves as the company’s sixth site in Oklahoma and second in the Tulsa area, with its Jenks location at Main and Elm first opening in early August. It plans to soon open two others in Tulsa at 71st and Lewis and Broken Arrow at Kenosha and 177th.

The brand’s growing national footprint boasts more than 110 stores across Arizona, Texas, Oklahoma and Nevada with an additional 25 locations slated to open this year.

To further promote its local expansion, Salad and Go has taken over Tulsa’s iconic Golden Driller statue to offer free food for a year. Residents can enter through Thursday, Aug. 31, by scanning the banner’s QR code, taking a photo with the driller, using the hashtag #SaladandGOlden and tagging @saladandgo on Instagram.

More information about Salad and Go can be found at saladandgo.com.