For Ashlea Anderson, service to others is a way of life. So when a stint in the Navy turned out to be a much shorter commitment than she had planned, she turned her focus to service in the classroom.

On Friday, the Rotary Club of Sand Springs — heeding Rotary International’s motto of Service Above Self — honored Anderson’s commitment and that of about four dozen other new Sand Springs Public Schools educators during the local club’s annual new teacher luncheon.

Anderson, who originally is from North Carolina, will teach physical science at the Freshman Academy at Charles Page High School, where her husband, Jerred Anderson, graduated in 2013.

The couple now live in Owasso with their 2-year old daughter, Shianne.

But in a roundabout way, it was Ashlea Anderson’s two years as a corpsman in the Navy, stationed in Guam, that brought her to the classroom.

Anderson had long intended a full career in the military, having been raised in a family for whom military service was common. But an autoimmune diagnosis led to her early medical retirement from the Navy.

After that, “I just thought, ‘Now what am I going to do?’” Anderson said Friday.

The answer came pretty quickly.

“They told me that I was unfit for service with my disorder, but I’m going to serve anyway,” she said.

Anderson got a bachelor’s degree in cognitive development, a degree that could have led her into the field of psychology, but, instead, she decided to be a foot soldier on the front lines with kids.

“In the Navy, I taught sailors and Marines how to function in the world outside of the Navy” and counseled service members who had suffered any type of trauma, including combat-related PTSD and sexual trauma, she said.

What that showed her was how early life trauma stays with a person and makes things difficult even decades later.

Anderson said the sailors and Marines she cared for “had trauma at home. They had stuff they were going through, and it affected them later in life.”

“So if we nip it in the bud now, and we really focus on our kids now, they’re not going to have traumatic experiences and things that they’re dealing with in their life later in their careers” that keep them from focusing on what they need to be doing, she said.

“I want to take everything that I learned from that military experience of making sure that people are OK and making sure they have structure and understanding of everything and then focus it on our kids, because that’s where it starts,” Anderson said. “Our kids are our foundation of what’s going on.”

But foundations are also important for the helpers, and that’s why one part of the Rotary Club of Sand Springs’ new teacher luncheon for the past seven years has included the distribution of “welcome packs” — bags containing gift cards, restaurant certificates, coupons and gifts for each new teacher.

Rotarian, City Councilor and Charles Page alumnus Brian Jackson has spearheaded the welcome packs effort, soliciting community Partners in Education from across the city to provide the gifts included.

Jackson said Friday that each of Sand Springs Public Schools’ 50 new teachers would receive a gift pack valued at $720, making the 30 Partners in Education’s combined effort this year total $36,000.

Since the effort’s inception, some $76,000 in gift packs have been distributed.

But the giving doesn’t stop there. In one corner of the room at the Early Childhood Education Center where Friday’s luncheon was held, a mountain of additional school supplies donated by Rotarians sat free for the taking for any of the new teachers.

And then Rotary Club of Sand Springs President Emile Tucker presented a $500 check to Sand Springs Public Schools Superintendent Sherry Durkee to cover any additional needs.

All of that giving and caring seemed to make a big impression on the new teachers.

“Everyone is just amazing,” Anderson said, offering particular praise for her new bosses, Freshman Academy Principal JJ Smith and Assistant Principal Desiree Hall, who, she said, “have your back all the way. You can just feel it.”

She added that her science program colleagues have been very welcoming, too.

“I just love the family aspect here,” Anderson said. “I came from the military, and there, it’s 100% you are family.

“I get that same feeling coming here.”