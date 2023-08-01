The Rotary Club of Owasso is stepping up its outreach efforts across the local community.

Started in the 1980s, Owasso’s humanitarian club is one of more than 35,000 in over 200 countries that make up more than a million individuals who come together to make a change in their hometowns.

Its most recent endeavors include three projects: Vial of Life Program, Four-Way Test Speech Contest and Meals of Hope.

Vial of Life Program

The Rotary Club of Owasso, in partnership with the Owasso Fire Department, is launching a Vial of Life program for seniors.

The initiative is nationally recognized as saving countless lives each year by providing emergency responders with life-saving medical information during an emergency.

Each Vial of Life kit consists of two decals and one medical information form for seniors that emergency responders can easily access in a critical situation.

4-Way Test Speech Contest

During the 2023 fall semester, the Rotary Club of Owasso will hold a Four-Way Test Speech Competition. The event is offered to high school students who must prepare a five- to seven-minute speech and be judged on content (50%), organization (30%) and delivery (20%).

The student must relate the speech to their own activities, present a human-interest appeal and choose language that is clear, vivid and persuasive. They must also include an introduction, clear and orderly points and a brief conclusion. Additionally, the student must be effective in their speech delivery including volume, grammar, gestures and attitude toward the audience.

Meals of Hope

Meals of Hope is a nonprofit organization that is committed to bringing people together to fight the hunger epidemic. Founded in 2007, it has packed over 80 million meals that have been donated to communities in need across the nation and around the world.

The Rotary Club of Owasso is partnering with Meals of Hope and is projected to work with Owasso Community Resources in an effort to help fight hunger in the community.

By hosting meal-packing events across the country, and operating 15 food pantries in southwest Florida, Meals of Hope has a local and global reach with over 30,000 volunteers and a staff of 18.

The Rotary Club of Owasso has changed its meeting date and times. Effective this month, the organization will move to every first and third Monday, 6-7 p.m., at the Owasso Library.

More information can be found at owassorotary.com.