For Teresa Alley, starting a new church in her hometown of Owasso was an obvious decision.

“It’s just been sign after sign after sign,” said Alley, senior pastor of Rock Church Owasso, which kicked off its first service at the Montessori Academy of Owasso on May 14.

Alley and her ministerial team are leasing a section of the private school building, located at 708 N. Atlanta St., after relocating the nondenominational church, formerly known as Jubilee Church, from a facility in Tulsa.

“We had wanted to come to Owasso for years … so we stepped out,” she said. “We came here, we visited the building; it felt good, it felt right, and so here we are.”

Alley started Jubilee Church, initially named Jubilee Worship Center, with her father in 1990 before branching off to start another church, Praise Gathering Fellowship, between 2010 and 2014 in Owasso. She then returned to Jubilee where she has been serving ever since.

It wasn’t until her father passed away in November 2021 that Alley and her sister, Cindy Young, who serves as executive pastor of the church, felt called to carry out the change.

“Last year was a real struggle,” Alley said. “It’s been a hard season of losing my dad … We were grieving, there was lots of changes going on, and then we felt led in our spirit that we were to move.”

Young added: “I’m excited about something new and fresh. We have the foundation of Jubilee, the 32 years … and now we’re just going to build on top of that and just go forward.”

Alley and Young continue to carry that optimism into the future amid various challenges, including a recent break-in at their former building that set them back thousands of dollars and prevented them from hosting their last service in Tulsa.

“Once I added it all up, it was like $17,000 worth of equipment,” said Alley, referencing the church’s speakers and soundboard. “But we were like, ‘We will not be stopped. God is with us and we’re moving forward.’”

Rock Church Owasso hosts one service every Sunday at 10:15 a.m. It also streams to Facebook and YouTube, as well as to its mobile app and website. For more information, call 918-760-1001 or visit rockchurchowasso.com.