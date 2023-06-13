The City of Owasso is continuing to plan and carry out road improvement projects throughout the community.

Officials are looking to widen portions of 96th Street, for example, to help alleviate congestion amid ongoing commercial expansion along the high-traffic corridor.

“With the development ongoing in those areas, it definitely plays a factor,” Owasso Public Works Director Roger Stevens said of his team’s decision to prioritize improving 96th in the coming months.

The busy roadway will be widened to six lanes from 119th East Avenue to 129th East Avenue, which will include double left-turn movements as well as dedicated right turns into commercial areas.

The project is in the final stages of engineering design, with utility relocation expected to be completed by January followed by construction.

Continuing east, improvements on 96th between 134th East Avenue and 145th East Avenue will also take place following the completion of engineering design in August followed by land acquisition.

City staff are also eyeing upgrades less than a half mile west at the Garnett Road intersection, where recent growth, including the addition of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Andy’s Frozen Custard and Hawaiian Bros Island Grill, has occurred.

“We planned knowing that … land would develop at some point,” Stevens said of the juncture, which will also be home to a new $10.5 million commercial storefront currently under construction at the southeast corner.

His team plans to plans to add double left-turn lanes and dedicated right turn movements, tentatively starting sometime in 2025, contingent on available funding.

116th Street improvements

City officials are also moving forward with 116th Street improvements between Garnett and Mingo Road, where construction has begun and is expected to be completed by August 2024.

This is the latest of several phased overhauls for 116th, with the first (U.S. 169 to 129th) completed in April 2021 and the second (Garnett intersection) finished recently, leaving Garnett to 129th also ongoing with an estimated completion date of November this year.

The Garnett and Mingo project will bring a five-lane roadway section to 116th with a complete-street design that includes dedicated turn lanes for traffic, along with bike lanes and sidewalks to improve mobility for local citizens.

“It’s not just less congestion … when it comes to sitting at a traffic light because of the additional lanes,” Stevens said, “We’ll get all those points connected so walkability will be much more safer for the residents.”

A major factor in prioritizing walkability and bikeability along 116th is the street’s proximity to Owasso Sports Park and Funtastic Island, which regularly generates large crowds for different events and activities.

As such, city staff have hosted public meetings regarding the project, with the most recent one held in May at Owasso City Hall where Mick and Barb Corbin attended.

The local couple recently completed a new Jehovah’s Witnesses church along 116th and were concerned about how the road work will affect their traffic flow.

“We just completed a Kingdom Hall … right smack in the middle of this,” Mick said. “The city has been very cooperative with helping us. I was interested in seeing how it’s going to be disrupted now that we’re finally getting to meet back.”

Mick and his fellow congregants will have to face the same impending closures and delays as nearby neighbors due to the scope of the buildout.

Virginia Reeves, who also attended the May meeting, added: “I’m kind of excited about it (the improvements). I’m not looking forward to the construction, but hopefully the end will be nice.”

Other major road projects underway or in development include: Garnett from 106th and 116th, the 106th and 129th intersection and the 76th and U.S. 169 bridge, to name a few.

More information about ongoing road improvement projects across the Owasso community can be found at cityofowasso.com/724/Project-Status-Report