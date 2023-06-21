The Owasso Chamber cut a ribbon with ResourceMFG on Wednesday, June 21.

ResourceMFG is a staffing company that partners with different plants and facilities to provide jobs in production, quality, maintenance, supervision and other levels of management.

The organization offers clients a combination of expertise and digital solutions that give businesses speed, efficiency and flexibility to respond to changing staffing needs and streamline their hiring process.

A specialty brand of EmployBridge, ResourceMFG operates from over 200 locations in 34 states, and works with over 2,000 manufacturing clients.

Marlena Ellis, business development manager, oversees ResourceMFG’s Tulsa-area operations and celebrated the company’s Catoosa branch joining the Owasso Chamber on Wednesday.

“We’re hoping to find people in Owasso jobs,” said Ellis, whose team has partnered with around five businesses in Owasso so far.

“That’s our whole purpose is to work with companies and work with individuals to get them careers.”

More information about ResourceMFG can be found at resourcemfg.com.