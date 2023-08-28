Rejoice Christian will host perennial power Cascia Hall on Friday night after a stellar football season opener.

Last Friday, Rejoice quarterback Cale Marley accounted for 268 yards and five touchdowns in a 59-0 victory over visiting Cashion.

Marley completed 8-of-9 passes for 188 yards and three TDs plus had 80 rushing yards as he scored on both his carries. All of that production came in just over a half. The second half was played with a running clock.

On defense, he had six tackles and picked off a pass.

Josh Hendricks caught two passes for 54 yards and a TD. He also had two interceptions, including a Pick-6 of 103 yards. Noah Schnackenberg led Class 2A No. 6 Rejoice with 11 tackles.

Maverick Price converted all eight extra points and kicked a 46-yard field goal.

Rejoice's defense held Cashion, the Class A 2020 and '21 champion, to just 137 yards. Rejoice also defeated Cashion 49-13 in last year's opener.

Rejoice's opponent this week, Cascia Hall, has the state's longest current playoff streak -- 36 years. Cascia lost its opener, 33-21, to 2A No. 4 Victory Christian.