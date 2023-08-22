Owasso’s football team overcame more than its share of adversity last year to reach the Class 6AI state championship game.

Last year’s experiences should help the 2023 Rams, who open the season against Bixby at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in the second annual Battle of the ‘Burbs, presented by QuiKTrip, at the University of Tulsa’s H.A. Chapman Stadium.

It will be a rematch of last year’s state final, won by Bixby 69-6. And last season started with Bixby defeating Owasso 49-14, a game that included a season-ending injury to Rams standout and Alabama signee Cole Adams.

The Rams then took an unlikely path to the title game as they won eight in a row after a 1-4 start. That run should pay more dividends this year, but the ending will provide a lot of motivation Thursday.

“I loved the summer,” Owasso coach Bill Blankenship said. “It was a very productive summer and I love the work ethic of our leadership. You never know what each senior class or each group will be like, but I like their personalities. I think they’re committed and it feels like we have something to prove.

“We struggled to start last year and had to grind through it and turned it around. I think they saw what we could become and scratched the surface, and then to get dominated like we were in the state championship, we know we’ve got to get better. I think that lit a fire under some of our guys, I know it did me.”

So what did two of Owasso’s team leaders learn from last year?

“To put our heads down and fight through every game,” receiver J’Kharri Thomas said.

Linebacker Brad Hernandez said, “We have the ability to be tough and to overcome adversity.”

Owasso will have a new starting quarterback after the graduation of Mason Willingham. The Rams’ QBs will be last year’s backup, Tyler Caviness, and Knox Dyson, who moved back to Owasso from Beggs.

At running back will be junior Tariek Johnson and Jayden Hall, who saw playing time as a freshman last year. Thomas returns after catching 72 passes. He caught a 50-yard bomb from Dyson in the win over Bentonville West in the Border Battle half-game last Thursday at Broken Arrow.

Another receiver to watch is Grayson Chalk, who moved from Booker T. Washington.

“Grayson Chalk has had an incredible spring and summer,” Blankenship said. “It’s exciting to think the skill kids are going to be good. We’re just faster. Offensively there are a lot of reasons for optimism, we feel like we have some playmakers there.”

The offense will benefit from a powerful line powered by Blake Cherry, Ryker Haff and Ryan Case.

On defense, players to watch include linebackers Lyric Wheeler, Kale Pennington and Hernandez; backs Derek Lockridge, Eric Harris, Jaylen Jones and Carter Langenderfer, and linemen Trae Hall and Reece Satterwhite, whose father is former Oklahoma State standout Stacey Satterwhite.

“We’re having to rebuid the front seven, we lost some real good players from last year but got some good ones,” Blankenship said. “We’re excited we have some playmakers there.

“The front are going to be a bunch of no-names people haven’t seen but we feel good about the guys who are going to play up front. I think people are going to like Reese Satterwhite, he’s special, a really good football player. I think people will notice him pretty early.

“We’re real excited about Carter Langenderfer. He has unique athleticism for a real safety, 6-2, very rangy and will hit people. I think there will be a learning curve for him but I think he may be one of the best ones we’ve had in a while. He has some things about him that are special.”

Owasso’s opening opponent, Bixby has won eight state titles in the past nine years under head coach Loren Montgomery — the first seven of those were in Class 6AII.

“What stands out to me about Bixby is the consistency,” Blankenship said. “Loren has done a fabulous job establishing who they are and what they’re about and they have been very consistent about it. I think consistency is a big deal.”

And Montgomery echoes some of those sentiments about Owasso, which has won two state titles and been a runner-up in six years under Blankenship.

“I’m impressed by their abiity to sustain such a high level of play year after year,” Montgomery said. “If you look at the gauntlet of the schedule they had at the beginning of last year, they had some struggles, had some injuries, and then just to slug their way all the way to the state championship game, shows that coach Blankenship is a great leader and their kids have a ton of resolve.

“That’s kind of their calling card at Owasso, especially since coach Blankenship has been there.”