Project Hope Worldwide held at ribbon cutting with the Owasso Chamber on Thursday.

The 501(c)(3) faith-based nonprofit organization, founded in 2009, helps reach vulnerable children in underserved areas, and helps around 200 orphans in Mexico, Nicaragua and Uganda.

The organization’s holistic care model provides education, mentorship and development for children based around five cornerstones: spiritual and character mentoring; education; health and medical care; a safe and secure environment; and food, clothing and water.

“I’m so thankful for everyone that is here today,” PHW Director of Development Amanda Grace told attendees at Thursday’s ceremony. “We are so appreciative of every single one of you who are here.

“Our purpose for having this ribbon cutting is really just for people in Owasso who don’t know who we are and the Tulsa region to know that we’re here and the work that we’re doing out of Owasso that reaches so incredibly far.”

After moving its headquarters to Tulsa from Owasso in 2015, PHW staff decided to relocate back to Owasso at the beginning of 2019 in an effort to reconnect with its local base.

PHW’s site, located at 7768 N. Owasso Expy., Ste. B, provides a workable space where staff can help rally area residents to donate, fundraise, sponsor a child, volunteer or visit a Hope Project, according to PHW Executive Director Marshall Reeves.

“As much as a blessing it is to live here, with think it’s an opportunity as well,” Reeves said. “We think there’s so many wonderful businesses, charitable businesses, who make up this wonderful community that we’re looking forward to partnering with.”

More information about Project Hope Worldwide can be found at projecthopeworldwide.org.