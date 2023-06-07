Linda and Gary Tucker are preserving some of the century-old bricks they discovered while renovating their new Collinsville storefront.

The couple owns Tulsa-based T3 Roasters and recently decided to relocate their coffee shop to the heart of Collinsville’s historic downtown.

They purchased the two-story property, built around 1912 near the corner of South 11th and Main streets, and have devoted the last couple months to refurbishing the antiquated space from the ground up.

“This building when we got it was literally falling apart,” Linda said. “We’re really trying to preserve the history of the building and kind of bring it back to life and revitalize it.”

That history can be found in the hundreds of bricks lining the walls of the structure, which formerly housed a meat market, followed by a dry cleaner, a commercial cabinetry shop and most recently a storage space.

The Tuckers’ discovery turned up several stones that were manufactured at the Coffeyville Vitrified Brick & Tile Company, established in Collinsville in 1908.

The plant employed about 50 men and shipped its bricks across the United States for a variety of uses, including paving Collinsville’s streets and laying the foundation for structures such as Tucker’s new coffee house.

“This is just one of those buildings you wish that the walls could talk,” Linda said. “Just being able to really learn the history of this building, of this town, and share those stories … that have been forgotten over the years has been a really fun project for us.”

Gary added: “I’m really looking forward to being able to share that (the history) with … the public, and for them to be able to come and experience the building as it was, or as close as it can be to how it was, when it first opened.”

The couple’s passion for preserving their hometown history stems from the same passion they share for roasting coffee — a craft that Gary started learning and perfecting in 2017. He and his wife have since turned the hobby into a creative career.

Building off of his background in electrical engineering and thermodynamics, Gary spent three years of research and development to build a coffee roaster that produces high-quality specialty coffee. In January 2020, he created computer-controlled, small-scale commercial roaster, and now uses a U.S.-based Diedrich.

Gary and his wife roast coffees from 13 farms across nine countries, and offer a variety of specialty blends that casual patrons and devoted connoisseurs alike can enjoy.

Their signature items, for example, include: Dancing Goat, a light medium roast from the Banko Gotiti washing station in Ethiopia East Africa; Hakuna Matata, a bold medium roast from the Mount Kenya region of East Africa; and Café D’Arque, a deep dark blend of South American and Asian coffees, to name a few.

“Our tagline is ‘Local Coffee, Global Impact,’ so we want to be your local coffee shop,” Linda said. “We just want this to be a space for people to enjoy, and so we just want to have that relaxing, inviting atmosphere.”

The Tuckers also offer wholesaling, fundraising and customized orders in addition to other merchandise such as soaps and jewelry.

More information about T3 Roasters can be found at t3coffeeco.com