A little more than three weeks into the fastpitch season, there was only one unbeaten remaining in Class 6A: the Owasso Rams.

In a loaded Broken Arrow tournament field, the Rams knocked off reigning 6A state champion, Edmond Memorial. The Rams also posted wins in their first eight District 6A-3 games, as well. But Edmond Deer Creek also was 8-0 in district and 13-2 overall..

“Our pitching has been great,” Owasso coach Shane Eicher said. “We have two that will always keep us in games. We are also pretty solid one through nine in our lineup, and also a few who may not start that we have total confidence in as far as coming in pinch-hitting.”

Preslee Downing and Addy Ewing are Owasso's pitchers and have a combined 1.00 ERA.

And then there is the Owasso offense, led by Addison Drummond and her 1.070 slugging percentage, and .604 on-base percentage. In her first 15 games, Drummond smashed five home runs, 10 total extra-base hits and 24 runs batted in.

KK Knight, Jayelle Austin and Brookley Foster have combined to score 61 runs, and five hitters — in addition to Drummond — have also driven in at least 10 runs each.

“Addi Drummond has been lights out,” said Eicher, whose team was a 6A semifinalist last season. “She hits right behind Jayelle Austin, which makes teams have to throw to Jayelle. KK Knight then follows her so there really isn’t a lot of kids other teams can pitch around.”