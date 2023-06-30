Preparation has never been more patriotic for local firefighters.

Members of the Owasso Fire Honor Guard recently received a casket from Mowery Funeral Service to help them practice folding the American flag for future events and memorials.

The donation gives them an opportunity to perfect their movements while handling the flag atop a surface with more accurate measurements.

“We want to do every family justice by giving them the best service that we possibly can,” Guard Commander Jared Grantham said, “so the heights, the dimensions, all those little things come into play into how we positon ourselves.”

The Owasso Fire Department typically hosts services for fallen members of the force at Mowery’s chapel off of Garnett Road, accompanied by the Guard with the traditional flag-folding ceremony.

Most recently, Guard members shaped the flag into its symbolic triangle for David Wilson, former Owasso fire chief and Owasso Public Schools teacher, who passed away in December 2022.

They also partner with the Owasso Police Department to help honor officers like Howard Smith and Edgar “Buddy” Pales Jr., who both passed away from COVID-19 complications in 2021. Fallen K-9 officers are also graced with the stars and stripes.

Steve Mowery, owner of the Owasso funeral home, said providing a new casket to OFD came as an obvious decision.

“That was an automatic yes from us,” Mowery said. “If we can honor a service veteran, a police officer or a firefighter in the best way possible, I want to contribute to that.

“When it comes down to someone who has fallen in active duty or otherwise, you want people who are familiar with what is involved in honoring a family and recognizing that service and that sacrifice.”

The hardwood casket is currently located at the Owasso Public Safety Training Center, or Fire Station No. 4, off of 116th Street, where Guard members will continue to practice their flag-folding skills.

“For the community to support us and donate something that we’ve never had and need, it’s just great,” Grantham said. “Owasso’s a great place and those relationships are really nice.”

The Guard, founded around 2007, consists of nine firefighters. Outside of funerals, the group also conducts the presentation of colors at Owasso home football games and marches in the City of Owasso’s Veterans Day and Christmas Day parades.