NOTE: This story originally published in December.

OWASSO — College athletes now have an unprecedented freedom of movement and the ability to capitalize on their name, image and likeness.

Even if they have an NIL situation, they might score a more lucrative arrangement elsewhere, ask Twitter followers to “respect my decision” and transfer to that school.

Given the current state of major-college football, you’re not going to hear very many athletes say what Owasso’s Cole Adams said about his relationship with the Alabama Crimson Tide football program.

“Whether I play my freshman year or not at Alabama, I’m going to stay four years,” Adams told the Tulsa World this week. “If I don’t get to play a down or get a dime of money, I’m staying four years. I’m not entering the transfer portal.”

This was a stand-alone statement. It was not the response to a question about his NIL potential or the lack of loyalty throughout college football.

“I just want to get that out there so that it’s on paper,” Adams explained. “I’m committed and I mean it with all my heart.”

Six months ago, and after having considered scholarship offers from OU and Arkansas, Adams’ commitment announcement ended it with this: “And finally, in the words of Lynyrd Skynyrd … Sweet Home Alabama!”

On Wednesday, in a ceremony witnessed by family members, coaches, teammates, friends and media members, Adams signed his Alabama letter of intent.

Last week, Cole’s dad Mike Adams had breakfast with the Crimson Tide assistant — Holmon Wiggins — who one year ago identified Cole as a possible Alabama recruiting target.

In January, Alabama extended a scholarship offer to Cole Adams, a four-star wide receiver and return specialist. Four months passed before there was an offer from OU.

As it turned out, Alabama had an insurmountable head start on the process of building a relationship with Adams and his parents.

The Nick Saban afternoon

During the afternoon of Dec. 8, Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban spent 90 minutes in Cole Adams’ home.

“Very surreal and a lot of stress,” Kristi Adams, Cole’s mom, said of the Saban visit. “There was a lot of house-cleaning and making sure everything was all right. Our house is a little smaller than his. We’ve been to his house (during two family visits to Tuscaloosa). It was awesome.

“There was the excitement of ‘coach Saban is coming to the house!’ but once he was there, he was easy to talk to. It was a great visit. So informal. Before anything else, just the fact that Nick Saban knows my son — it’s crazy.”

Cole’s memory of the Saban afternoon: “Honestly, it was more relaxed than I thought it was going to be. I thought it would be more intense. I was worried that we might not have enough (conversation) topics, but there was never an awkward silence.”

When I made a goofy reference to Adams about the Saban-Deion Sanders-Aflac duck commercials, the 5-foot-10, 180-pound Adams responded with an interesting nugget: After Sanders became the Colorado head coach on Dec. 3, a representative of the Buffaloes’ program reached out to Adams. It was a call to gauge whether he might have an interest in playing for Coach Prime.

“I respectfully declined (to get involved with Colorado),” Adams said. “It’s pretty cool that Deion Sanders is at Colorado now. My dad was in awe about it, but I’m 100% committed to Alabama. I would never change for anybody.”

A sobering season

While the signing-day event was joyous for Cole Adams, the 2022 season was sickeningly brief. There was an opening-night shoulder injury and, three days later, a surgery. He played only two quarters against Bixby, totaling seven catches for 132 yards.

As his Owasso teammates rallied from a 1-4 start to reach the Class 6AI championship game and a rematch with victorious Bixby, Adams for three months was a sideline cheerleader who watched his twin brother Jake play well in the Owasso secondary.

“In some ways, it was the most memorable season I’ve had,” Cole Adams said. “We won (the 6AI title) when I was a freshman, so I was a part of that. But this season, being more of a leader and a mentor to some of the kids, it meant a little more.”

A healthy Adams would have been a 90-catch, 20-touchdown performer for the Rams. When Saban was notified about the shoulder injury, he assured the family that there would be no wavering in Alabama’s commitment to Cole.

“Me and Cole talked about this a lot,” Mike Adams said. “You always say that God has a plan and that there was a reason this happened. It could have been worse. It could have been a knee or whatever.

“I was so looking forward to his senior year, but it is what it is. You just move on.”

On Monday, Cole Adams had an intense session of sprint work. On Tuesday, he ran routes and caught passes.

“During my (inactivity), I drank more water than ever before,” he said. “I really wanted to stay hydrated so when I did start on my conditioning, it didn’t feel like I was getting hit by a train. I’m still a little out of shape, but it’s coming back quick — quicker than I thought it would, to be honest.

“I’m trying to get into the best shape of my life for one of the greatest challenges of my life. Not being able to do anything for three months — it’s made me grind harder now. In the weight room, it’s all still gradual.”

The Cole Adams rumor

Before, during and after the Bixby-Jenks Class 6AI semifinal on Nov. 25, a rumor swirled throughout Broken Arrow’s Memorial Stadium: “Have you heard that Cole Adams is playing tonight?”

Matched in the evening semifinal were Owasso and previously unbeaten Union. It seemed highly unlikely that Adams would risk a setback that could wreck his plan to be involved in Alabama’s spring-practice period.

Still, there were credible, informed football people who insisted that Adams would play against Union that night.

When the Owasso buses arrived at Broken Arrow, Adams was a passenger. When the Rams were on the field for their pregame routine, Adams was there also — but he wasn’t wearing a uniform. He was in street clothes and a letter jacket.

The rumor had been fascinating, but the reality made more sense. As his shoulder wasn’t close to 100% and his conditioning wasn’t at a state-playoff level, he was a spectator as Owasso recorded a mind-blowing, six-overtime upset victory over Union.

“There was a zero percent chance that Cole would play,” Mike Adams acknowledged on Wednesday. “No chance.”

An Owasso assistant coach had the idea to have Cole Adams in uniform during the Rams’ Nov. 24 Thanksgiving practice. Wearing a helmet and his jersey No. 7, Adams was photographed while on the practice field. The photo was strategically circulated on social media.

While no one announced that Adams would play against Union, the photo was enough to have people draw conclusions that the Rams’ best player would be activated for the semifinal.

“It was just enough to have (the Union coaches) think about it during their Thanksgiving dinner,” Adams recalls. “The next day, (during pregame drills), I could see four or five Union coaches on their tippy-toes, trying to see if I was out there.

“Coach Fred (Union coach Kirk Fridrich) saw me that night and we laughed about it. He said, ‘Well played, 7. Well played.’ ”

Goodbye, Owasso

Actually, Cole Adams no longer is an Owasso High School senior. He is a former Owasso student and soon will be a former Owasso resident.

His plan all along was to graduate early from high school, which he did last week, and on Jan. 8, he’ll make the 650-mile move from Owasso to Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

“When we made that first trip to Alabama in March — wow,” Kristi Adams said. “I knew it would be hard for any other school to beat that. It felt from the beginning that Alabama was the place for Cole. His work ethic and attitude are so in line with the way Alabama operates. It’s a great fit.”

For months, Cole Adams knew that the Crimson Tide signing would happen. He knew that the next chapter of his life would be written not in Owasso, but in Alabama.

“It’s been such a blessing to grow up in a community like Owasso,” Adams said. “It’s been such a good journey. There’s been so much support from everyone in the community.

“There will be a whole new community of supporters at Alabama, so I’m excited to see that experience what that looks like.”

Based on his quote in the fourth paragraph of this piece, the Adams-Alabama story won’t be told after only a season or two. It’ll be a four-year adventure.

As Cole posed for photos with his brothers Jake and Dawson, Kristi Adams watched from a few feet away.

“This is all official now. This is finished,” she said. “Now, I’m focused on losing Cole in a few weeks.

“Well, I’m not losing him. I’m sharing him with Alabama.”