Owasso voters approved the renewal of the City of Owasso’s Vision Recapture 55/100ths tax in the Aug. 8 special election.

Nineteen precincts reported a total of 1,716 ballots submitted, with 1,252 voters, or 73%, saying yes, and 464, or 27%, saying no, according to unofficial results by the Oklahoma State Election Board.

Approval of the measure removes the Dec. 31, 2023, expiration date for collecting fifty-five hundredths (0.55%) of one cent from the city’s total sales tax to fund ongoing transportation project improvements.

It retains the current tax, which stands at 8.917%, and continues to reserve $0.55 for every $100 spent in Owasso.

“Our citizens made a great decision for those who want to see Owasso continue to improve and provide excellent services to our community,” Owasso City Manager Warren Lehr told the Owasso Reporter.

Owasso Chamber President Chelsea Feary added: “We want to thank the voters for passing this important proposition for continued improvements in Owasso. The City of Owasso is our partner, and we work hand-in-hand to improve our community.”

The tax will be used to further fund impending improvements like the widening of 96th Street from Mingo Road to Garnett Road, and 106th Street from 129th East Avenue to 145th East Avenue.

This will aim to reduce congestion and increase safety at these sites where a high amount of traffic occurs. It will also help facilitate the structural conditions of roadways that run through some of the city’s primary retail and commercial areas.

Additionally, the Vision Recapture will allow for the construction of sidewalks and recreational trails such as Ranch Creek Trail from 76th Street North to McCarty Park.

“We are so grateful for our members and volunteers who helped us carry the ‘Vote Yes’ campaign and message to the public,” Feary said. “Together, we will continue to make Owasso the best community for our residents, businesses and guests.”

The original statute, known as Vision Recapture, was also approved by over 68% of voters in April 2016.

It has since generated approximately $6 million annually, totaling more than $36.7 million in revenue, for projects such as widening 116th Street from Mingo Road to U.S. 169, and 96th Street from 119th East Avenue to 129th East Avenue.