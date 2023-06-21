Michael Feldhake was brought to tears after seeing dirt move on a new veterans memorial in Owasso this week.

“It means a lot for veterans because this is a place they can come and reflect … and think about the brothers in arms that they worked with and fought with and deployed with,” Feldhake said.

The newly instated Owasso VFW commander looked on as ground broke on the Gold Star Families Memorial Monument at the City of Owasso’s Veterans Memorial Park off of 116th Street and Garnett Road early Wednesday morning.

The pillar, erected by the Woody Williams Foundation out of Louisville, Kentucky, will pay homage to local Gold Star families who have lost loved ones in combat.

The black granite on one side will bear the words, “A tribute to Gold Star Families and Relatives who sacrificed a Loved One for our Freedom.” The other side tells an illustrated story through four granite panels: “Homeland,” “Family,” “Patriot” and “Sacrifice.”

At the center of the tribute will be a silhouette of a saluting solider, which represents the legacy of those loved ones who have served America through their sacrifices.

“It’s exciting,” Owasso veteran and memorial benefactor Henry Bodden said at Wednesday’s groundbreaking. “I saw the one in Kansas about three years ago, and I thought, ‘Boy, I’d love to have something like that in Owasso.’”

The new shrine will serve as Woody Williams Foundation’s 128th Gold Star Families Memorial Monument in the country as well as Oklahoma’s second in the state, with the first erected in Shawnee. Three others are under construction in Tulsa, Oklahoma City and Lawton.

It will accompany the existing five granite monuments honoring the five branches of service — the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines and Coast Guard — currently only display at Owasso’s Veterans Memorial Park.

The Owasso VFW is currently selling bricks to locals for $50 each that will help lay the foundation for the statue, which the organization hopes to complete by Veterans Day on Nov. 11, 2023.

More information about the Woody Williams Foundation can be found at woodywilliams.org. To purchase a brick, contact Feldhake at 918-951-1482 or awacsguido@hotmail.com.