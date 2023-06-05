Owasso High School teacher Shannon Chatwin was recently named the 2023 AAPG Foundation Teacher of the Year Award recipient.

AAPG, or American Association of Petroleum Geologists, is a science-based professional organization that studies the origins of hydrocarbon systems, characteristics of oil and gas reservoirs and environmental aspects of energy development and production.

Every year, AAPG-affiliated societies and sectional organizations select outstanding K-12 teachers for local awards. The winners are then submitted to the national organization and a committee for consideration for the national TOY award.

In assessing the finalists, AAPG reviews the candidates’ teaching philosophy, course syllabus and letters of recommendation.

“Chatwin stood out in her balanced view of the need for energy and environmental awareness,” AAPG Programs Team Lead Susie Nolen said. “Her focus on taking her high school students into the field, traveling to foreign countries, spending her own time and money on supporting her less affluent students and her exceptional work ethic set her apart.”

The longtime Owasso teacher has led her students to study grasslands for The Prairie Project, raise money to build a water well in a small village in Africa and engage in remediation efforts by the Quapaw Nation at the Oklahoma Paddlefish Research Center, to name a few of her classroom projects.

She has also taken her students on several field trips, including her most recent ecoregion tour in April to Byron Fish Hatchery, Salt Plains State Park, Little Sahara State Park, Alabaster Caverns State Park and an Enel wind farm, among other sites.

“We are thrilled for Mrs. Chatwin and extremely proud of her. This recognition is very well deserved,” Owasso Public Schools Superintendent Margaret Coates said. “She is an outstanding educator and is constantly striving to create activities, projects and lessons that are engaging for her students.

“Her passion is evident in everything she does, especially with the inquiring labs, research and field trips she has organized for her students. These activities for our students help instill a greater ownership for the world around them.”

When asked what the accolade means to her, Chatwin replied: “I firmly believe that I won this award because my administration allows me to take students on field trips and have experiences that they would be unlikely to have. A teacher cannot be amazing without other people supporting and helping us and our students.”

The honor comes with a $6,000 prize from AAPG to be split between Chatwin and OHS — half of which is for her personal use and the other half for the school to use under her supervision.

She will also receive an expense-paid trip to this year’s International Meeting for Applied Geosciences and Energy, Aug. 28-Sept. 1, in Houston, Texas, where she will be recognized.

Chatwin was also named a 2019 STEM Innovator Winner by Flight Night for her outstanding efforts. Additionally, she received the 2014 Excellence in the Teaching of the Earth Sciences Award from the Tulsa Geological Society and the Tulsa Geological Society Foundation.