Southern New Hampshire University recently named several students to its winter 2023 president’s and dean’s lists.

Dakota Johnson and Auvyuan Dumas, both of Owasso, were named to the school’s president’s list. Terri Crowder, Alexander Nessim and Andrew Roe, also from Owasso, were named to the dean’s list.

Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum GPA of 3.700 and above for the reporting term are named to the president’s list. Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum GPA of 3.500 to 3.699 are named to the dean’s list.

Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits over each 16-week term or paired 8-week terms grouped in fall, winter/spring, and summer.