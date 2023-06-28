Wichita State University announced its honor roll recipients and new graduates for spring 2023.

Five Owasso students — Gillian Tredway, Katie Mansard, Kiera Snodgrass, Mackenzie Kessler and Morganne Grobe — were named to WSU’s honor roll.

To be included on the dean's honor roll, a student must be enrolled full time (at least 12 credit hours) and earn at least a 3.5 GPA on a 4.0 scale.

Additionally, Kale Macormic, also from Owasso, graduated from the Wichita, Kansas-based school with a Bachelor of Science in Aerospace Engineering.