The Owasso Strong Neighborhood Initiative and two of its volunteers were recently honored for their outstanding efforts in serving the community.

Keep Oklahoma Beautiful, a statewide nonprofit, named OSNI along with Jeff Cannon and Kevin Norwood finalists in the organization’s 2023 Environmental Excellence Competition.

Each year, KOB hosts the event, in which the public nominates groups and individuals for their efforts to benefit Oklahoma’s environment. The nominations are presented to a panel of guest judges who determine the finalists in various categories.

OSNI, a city-led organization, coordinates events like block parties and service programs, and beautifies properties and streets through volunteer efforts. It was named a finalist in Government Programs Municipality (over 25,000). Both Cannon and Norwood were also named Affiliate Champion finalists.

Cannon, a realtor at Coldwell Banker, has worked as a volunteer with OSNI since 2014. He has been instrumental in planning projects and coordinating and leading volunteers. One notable project he has carried is painting fire hydrants in different Owasso neighborhoods.

Additionally, Norwood, a youth pastor for Xtreme Life Ministries at Owasso First Assembly Church, has partnered with OSNI for over 14 years. He has helped provide over 1,189 volunteers for summer projects and another 399 for Owasso CARES Day of Service who have clocked in a collective 3,500 service hours.

“Here at Keep Oklahoma Beautiful, we work tirelessly to help communities thrive,” KOB Executive Director Jeanette Nance said in a news release. “When disconnected people come together as a community with a cause, we change the face of Oklahoma.”

This year, over 35 individuals, communities, businesses, municipalities, state agencies and more from across the state will be recognized at KOB’s 33rd Annual Environmental Excellence Celebration on Nov. 17.

More information can be found at keepoklahomabeautiful.com.