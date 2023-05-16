Owasso High School senior Eli Hall was recently named a National Merit scholarship winner.

Hall was among 2,500 students across the country who were selected from a pool of more than 15,000 scholarship finalists named in February.

Will Ehrhart and Carina Galutia, both of Owasso, were also named finalists at that time.

National Merit scholarship winners are the finalists in each state judged to have the strongest combination of accomplishments, skills and potential for success in rigorous college studies.

These scholars were selected by a committee of college admissions officers and high school counselors who appraised information submitted by both the finalists and their high schools.

The included: their academic record, including difficulty level of subjects studied and grades earned; scores from the Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test; contributions and leadership in school and community activities; an essay written by the finalist; and a recommendation written by a high school official.

National Merit finances most of the single-payment $2,500 scholarships. Corporations and company foundations that sponsor awards also help underwrite the scholarships with grants they provide in lieu of paying administrative fees. Scholars may use their awards at any regionally accredited U.S. college or university.