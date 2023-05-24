Freed-Hardeman University student-athletes traded their cleats and uniforms for dresses and suits to celebrate their accomplishments on and off the field during the inaugural Roar Awards at the end of April.

Each sport awarded three players — all selected by their teammates — with the “Best Christian Example,” “Best Teammate” and “Team MVP” awards.

Tyler Rhodes, of Owasso, received the “Team MVP: Men’s Golf” award. Rhodes is earning a Bachelor of Science in Cybersecurity at the Henderson, Tennessee-based school.

“The Roar Awards are about celebrating the student-athletes that practice, sweat and grind to be the best they can be on the field and in the classroom,” FHU Athletic Director Jonathan Estes said.