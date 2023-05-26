More than 1,100 Harding University students were recently included on the dean’s list for grades achieved during the spring 2022 semester.
Two Owasso students — Topher Hearn, a senior studying accounting and information systems, and Olivia Smith, a junior studying health studies — were named to the list at the Searcy, Arkansas-based school.
Harding University is a private Christian university accredited by the Higher Learning Commission. Its student body is made up of individuals representing 49 states and 55 nations and territories.