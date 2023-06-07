The National Merit Scholarship Corporation announced over 3,000 winners of scholarships financed by U.S. colleges and universities.

Shaun Ehrhart, an Owasso High School student, was named a recipient. He plans to pursue a degree in computer science at the University of Oklahoma.

Officials of each sponsor college selected their scholarship winners from among the finalists in the 2023 National Merit Scholarship Program who plan to attend their institution.

These awards provide between $500 and $2,000 annually for up to four years of undergraduate study at the institution financing the scholarship.

Sponsor colleges and universities include 81 private and 72 public institutions located in 42 states and the District of Columbia.