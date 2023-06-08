The University of Saint Mary celebrated the achievements of the class of 2023 during a recent commencement ceremony.

McKinzie Horsley, of Owasso, received a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology, Summa Cum Laude and Kappa Gamma Phi, from the Leavenworth, Kansas-based school.

The event honored the university’s 172 graduates — a group composed of 118 undergraduate degree recipients, 47 master's degree recipients and seven Doctor of Education degree recipients.

The graduates hail from coast to coast and international destinations.