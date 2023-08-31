Owasso’s Brandon Magalassi Memorial Scholarship Foundation is gearing up to host its 2023 We Matter Week in conjunction with National Suicide Prevention Month.

The Magalassi Foundation was created by Billy and Michele Magalassi in June 2004 in honor of their 15-year-old son, Brandon, who lost his life to suicide.

Its mission is to promote suicide awareness and prevention through scholarships, education and other events, including its Shadow Run Symposium held every April and We Matter Week every September.

The Foundation will kick off this month’s event with its We Matter Suicide Awareness Car, Truck and Bike Show on Saturday, Sept. 9, followed by five days of community-wide activities to garner support for the cause.

This year’s theme — “Whether life is up, down or sideways, it can be tough; but so are you! Choose to live!”— will grace T-shirts, signs and other promotional materials across Owasso and Collinsville and their school districts Monday-Friday, Sept. 11-15.

“We can’t wait to see what the students are doing to recognize We Matter Week in their own way,” Michele said. “It’s the coming together in these activities that can spark a meaningful conversation between students, teachers and parents about such an important topic.”

This year, the Foundation ordered extra T-shirts for every bus driver and crossing guard in Owasso. There will also be a large We Matter banner posted on one of the Owasso school buses parked in a prominent place.

Additionally, the organization will host suicide prevention training at Owasso High School as well as post students’ pictures on its social media to spread the We Matter message.

“Students should know how their positive actions can make a difference in others’ lives,” Michele said. “And if students need help themselves, raising the issue is an open door for them to let someone know they are struggling.”

For more information about the Magalassi Foundation, visit magalassifoundation.org.