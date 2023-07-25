Lisa McBride, a history teacher at Owasso High School, has been named the 2023 Oklahoma History Teacher of the Year.

The annual award, presented by the Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History, highlights the importance of history education by honoring exceptional American history teachers in elementary school through high school.

McBride graduated from Oklahoma State University and has been a history teacher for Owasso Public Schools since 2001. She teaches AP European history, AP U.S. history, U.S. history and psychology to students in grades 9-12. She is also the department chair.

“History is important to students because it teaches many lessons,” McBride said in her application. “History is not just dates/events; it is messy, and it is real. Real people in history had real problems just like today — that makes it relevant.

“History is alive, active, and we are all part of it. Helping students become invested and learning from history is imperative because they will be the ones that will shape a better world for all of us.”

McBride was recommended for the award by friend and colleague, OHS principal Kristina Vrska.

“In the time that I have known Mrs. McBride, I have been able to witness how devoted she is to education and her students,” Vrska said in a news release. “She dedicates a lot of time and energy into providing the best learning environment for her students and becoming the best version of herself.”

In addition to a $1,000 prize, McBride will receive an archive of classroom resources and recognition at a local ceremony in her honor. She also becomes one of 53 finalists for the 2022 National History Teacher of the Year Award, announced in the fall.