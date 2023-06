Freed-Hardeman University has released the names of students who made the dean’s list for the spring 2023 semester.

Kendall Remy and Tyler Rhodes, both of Owasso, were named to the list at the Henderson, Tennessee-based school.

Remy is earning a Bachelor of Science in Early Childhood Education, and Rhodes is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Cybersecurity.

Students on the dean's list have earned a minimum 3.4 GPA for the semester.