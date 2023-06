Keaton Raney, of Owasso, was named to the Abilene Christian University spring 2023 dean's honor roll.

Raney, a sophomore majoring in biochemistry, was among more than 1,200 students named to the list at the Abilene, Texas-based school.

To qualify for the dean's honor roll, students must be registered for 12 or more credit hours and earn a GPA of 3.6 or higher.