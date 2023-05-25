Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Oklahoma Connections Academy honored the school’s 128 graduating high school seniors on Saturday, May 20.

Gavin Cook and Alexus Gonzales, both of Owasso, graduated from the tuition-free, online public school for students in grades K-12, located in Bartlesville.

At OKCA, students have access to advanced courses, extracurricular activities and flexible scheduling that facilitates ownership of their individual and unique educational journey.

Students who enroll in the school join a collaborative community of their fellow students and educators that provides a welcoming, distraction-free learning environment.

“We are incredibly proud of the Class of 2023 and what they have accomplished,” OCA Principal Melissa Gregory said.

“Each student has inspired us with their commitment and passion for learning. We know that they will continue to be successful in their next chapter and beyond and look forward to following their journeys.”