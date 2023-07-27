For local entrepreneur John Brogan, utilizing a new coworking space in Owasso to operate his small business has given him an opportunity to maximize productivity.

“It’s been perfect for us,” said Brogan, who runs R&B Insurance Solutions LLC out of the newly constructed Criterion Building at 11300 N. 135th E. Ave. just west of U.S. 169.

“Starting out, we didn’t need a large office space, and it helped us cut some of our costs as far as internet, utilities; it’s a big savings there.”

Brogan shares the top floor of the three-story, Class A facility with several other area professionals who lease a portion of the 4,000-square-foot workspace through a monthly or yearly membership.

The Criterion Fund, a local real estate company, opened the $6.5 million mixed-use building in December, followed by its coworking space in May, and then cut a ribbon for the latter with the Owasso Chamber of Commerce on Thursday.

“It’s super exciting,” Criterion Principal Co-Founder Braden Cheek told the Owasso Reporter. “It is the perfect spot for anyone starting a business or (who) works from home or wants to get out of the house.”

Criterion’s coworking space features a variety of amenities, including high-speed internet; copying, printing and mailing services; a fully furnished communal space; meeting rooms; an outdoor patio; and a kitchen that includes complementary beverages and snacks.

The building’s additional 21,000 square feet of commercial space houses other tenants, including both Birch & Co Hair Salon and The Beauty Pharm Medspa & Wellness on the second floor, as well as Keller Williams Realty Premier’s Owasso headquarters on the first floor.

Larry McCorkell, co-owner of The Beauty Pharm, said his decision to recently occupy an office in Criterion’s upstairs coworking space has streamlined his day-to-day operations.

“With the limited amount of office space in Owasso, all the amenities you need as far as supplies, conference rooms, kitchenette, it’s been very beneficial just to have all of this,” McCorkell said.

Criterion’s coworking membership packages include: open seating for one month ($199/month), six months ($179/month) or 12 months ($149/month), along with dedicated desks for a month ($399/month), six months ($379/month) or 12 months ($349/month).

Additionally, the company offers locked, furnished offices starting at $849 per month with a one-year lease, although there is no current availability for that option.

“I think it’s amazing … that we can bring a gorgeous office building with some more jobs and help grow Owasso,” Cheek said previously. “We’re ecstatic to be doing something in our hometown.”

Cheek’s company has also moved dirt on another project — a multi-tenant retail strip center in Smith Farm Village off of 96th Street and Garnett Road. The property will be home to Floyd’s Barbershop and Orangetheory Fitness, along with MOD Pizza, CAVA and Salad and Go.

More information about the Criterion Fund can be found at thecriterionfund.com/properties.