A total of 8,625 students received degrees from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, May 12-13, including an Owasso resident.

Emma Donohue graduated from UWM’s College of Letters and Science with a Bachelor of Arts in Conservation Biology and Geography.

There were two live ceremonies, on one for undergraduates at Camp Randall and one for all graduate degree candidates at the Kohl Center.

Graduating were 6,225 undergraduate students, 1,487 master’s degree students and 913 doctoral candidates.