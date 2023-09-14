Eagle OPS held a ribbon-cutting ceremony with the Owasso Chamber of Commerce this week.

The Owasso-based nonprofit supporting local veterans commemorated the occasion at its newly renovated location off of East 5th Avenue on Wednesday, Sept. 13.

Eagle OPS gives service members a successful transition back home after serving in the line of duty by providing them with needed resources and social connections they wouldn’t have otherwise.

The organization carried out a months-long overhaul to its headquarters and recently put the finishing touches on the facility — an endeavor that Director of Operations Johnathon Shepherd said will further benefit area veterans.

“Super excited about … saying, ‘Hey guys, we’re here and have all of these services available,’” Shepherd told the Owasso Reporter, “getting the word out to those veterans and their family members and assisting them with any of the needs they may have.”

His expanded multipurpose space features additional offices, a conference room and a training area where veterans can engage with an on-site service officer or learn more about telemedicine, mental health and suicide prevention, financial planning, firearm safety and more.

Eagle OPS also hosts various activities and outreaches, and puts dozens of volunteers — known as Difference Makers — to work throughout the community.

“I love this nonprofit,” Owasso Chamber Chelsea Feary told attendees at Wednesday’s ceremony. “It does such amazing things for veterans, and I know that the people that work for this organization have a true heart for what they’re doing.”

Shepherd and his team are gearing up for their inaugural VETFEST, a central rally point for veteran benefits and resources, held at First Baptist Owasso on Saturday, Sept. 30.

More information about Eagle OPS can be found at eagleops.org.