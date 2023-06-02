Bailey Medical Center in Owasso was recently named one of Modern Healthcare’s Best Places to Work for the 11th year in a row.

The annual program recognizes 150 healthcare companies and providers for empowering their staff to go above and beyond in serving their patients and customers.

“Our employees work together to provide the best care and service to our patients,” Bailey CEO Scott Lasson said. “This teamwork translates into a positive and engaging work environment.

“I’m proud to work alongside this team. I strongly believe we have a great culture at Bailey that is created by each one of our team members daily. Our culture is based upon caring for our patients and each other.”

Modern Healthcare assesses company culture through a confidential employee survey and an in-depth questionnaire assessing overall satisfaction, work-life balance, communication, policies and practices and work environment.

Bailey joins six other entities affiliated with Ardent Health Services, the hospital’s parent company based in Nashville, Tennessee, recognized on the list.

“Creating and maintaining a workplace of belonging that fosters caring for one another and the people we serve is critically important,” Ardent President and CEO Marty Bonick said.

“I applaud our leadership and team members for their intentional efforts to nurture a strong workplace culture while navigating the challenges facing our industry today.”

Bailey also received an “A” Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade at the beginning of May. The national distinction recognizes the Owasso hospital’s achievements in protecting patients from preventable harm and error across the premises.