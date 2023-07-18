Bailey Medical Center received a trifecta of honors from Becker’s Hospital Review this week.

The Owasso facility was named one of the best hospitals in the nation for physical communication, nurse communication and care transitions.

Each category used Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems data from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.

Bailey’s physical and nurse communication rating summarized how well patients felt that their physicians and nurses explained things clearly, listened carefully to them and treated them with courtesy and respect.

Likewise, Bailey is the only Hillcrest and Tulsa-area hospital on the list to receive five stars for care transition. The rating combined data from three HCAHPS patient surveys:

• During this hospital stay, staff took my preferences and those of my family or caregiver into account in deciding what my health care needs would be when I left.

• When I left the hospital, I had a good understanding of the things I was responsible for in managing my health.

• When I left the hospital, I clearly understood the purpose for taking each of my medications.

Bailey’s other recent accolades including being awarded an ‘A’ Hospital Safety Grade from Leapfrog Group in May, and named among the Best Places to Work in Healthcare for the 10th year in June 2022.

More information can be found at baileymedicalcenter.com.