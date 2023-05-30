Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The Bailey Educational Foundation recently announced its 2023 scholarship program recipients.

BEF, a non-profit organization founded in Jan. 2007, serves citizens of Owasso and surrounding communities through various activities and events focused on education and family.

As part of its many efforts, the group started its annual scholarship program in 2015 with up to $5,000 set aside for each medical professional to help them achieve their dreams.

For 2023, BEF allocated $20,000 to 14 students. Since its inception, the organization has allocated $154,500 to 112 students.

Owasso High School

Andrew Wilburn: Graduated from Owasso HS & University of Oklahoma, currently attending OU-TU School of Community Medicine

Caleb Smith: Graduated from both Owasso HS and Oklahoma State University, currently attending Oklahoma State University Center for Health Sciences

Gwen Tayman: Owasso HS graduate, currently attending The University of Tulsa

Jenna Holderman: Owasso HS graduate, currently attending The University of Arkansas

Lauren St. John: Owasso HS graduate, currently attending The University of Oklahoma

Ronan Locker: Owasso HS graduate, currently attending Stanford University

Rejoice Christian School

Bryce Sanchez: Graduated Rejoice Christian School and Rogers State University, will be attending Oklahoma State University College of Osteopathic Medicine in the fall

Emma Cook: Graduated Rejoice Christian School & Tulsa Community College, attending Oklahoma State University in the fall

Emma England: Graduated Rejoice Christian School, currently attending Oklahoma State University

Claremore High School

Emily Rogers: Claremore HS graduate, will be attending Oklahoma State University in the fall

Jenna Smalygo: Claremore HS graduate, will be attending The University of Arkansas in the fall

Jenks High School

Chantal Le: Jenks HS graduate, currently attending Stanford University

Oologah-Talala High School

Chelsea Leonard: Oologah HS & RSU graduate, currently attending NSUOK College of Optometry

Kensington Walker: Oologah HS graduate, will be attending The University of Central Oklahoma in the fall