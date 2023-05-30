The Bailey Educational Foundation recently announced its 2023 scholarship program recipients.
BEF, a non-profit organization founded in Jan. 2007, serves citizens of Owasso and surrounding communities through various activities and events focused on education and family.
As part of its many efforts, the group started its annual scholarship program in 2015 with up to $5,000 set aside for each medical professional to help them achieve their dreams.
For 2023, BEF allocated $20,000 to 14 students. Since its inception, the organization has allocated $154,500 to 112 students.
Owasso High School
Andrew Wilburn: Graduated from Owasso HS & University of Oklahoma, currently attending OU-TU School of Community Medicine
Caleb Smith: Graduated from both Owasso HS and Oklahoma State University, currently attending Oklahoma State University Center for Health Sciences
People are also reading…
Gwen Tayman: Owasso HS graduate, currently attending The University of Tulsa
Jenna Holderman: Owasso HS graduate, currently attending The University of Arkansas
Lauren St. John: Owasso HS graduate, currently attending The University of Oklahoma
Ronan Locker: Owasso HS graduate, currently attending Stanford University
Rejoice Christian School
Bryce Sanchez: Graduated Rejoice Christian School and Rogers State University, will be attending Oklahoma State University College of Osteopathic Medicine in the fall
Emma Cook: Graduated Rejoice Christian School & Tulsa Community College, attending Oklahoma State University in the fall
Emma England: Graduated Rejoice Christian School, currently attending Oklahoma State University
Claremore High School
Emily Rogers: Claremore HS graduate, will be attending Oklahoma State University in the fall
Jenna Smalygo: Claremore HS graduate, will be attending The University of Arkansas in the fall
Jenks High School
Chantal Le: Jenks HS graduate, currently attending Stanford University
Oologah-Talala High School
Chelsea Leonard: Oologah HS & RSU graduate, currently attending NSUOK College of Optometry
Kensington Walker: Oologah HS graduate, will be attending The University of Central Oklahoma in the fall