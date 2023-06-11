The Owasso Reporter was recognized at the Oklahoma Press Association’s 2023 convention over the weekend.

Owasso Reporter Editor Art Haddaway received two awards for journalism excellence at the annual event, held June 9-10 at the Grand Casino Hotel and Resort in Shawnee.

Haddaway took home first place for feature photo and third place for business story.

His award-winning photo depicts a young girl embracing a memorial stone during the City of Owasso’s 2022 Veterans Appreciation Ceremony on Nov. 6.

Additionally, his story spotlights Kimberley Strunk’s passion for collecting and harvesting honey bee colonies, which has lent to a thriving operation, Skiatook Bee Supply, serving local communities such as Owasso and Collinsville.

His work was submitted among 1,550 entries from 77 Oklahoma news publications, all judged by members of the Hoosier State Press Association, based out of Indianapolis, Indiana.

Haddaway has received 21 individual awards from OPA since starting at the Owasso Reporter in January 2016.

The newspaper has also received an additional 26 awards, including two Sequoyah Awards — the highest honor in the yearly contest — during his tenure.

Susan Ellerbach

Susan Ellerbach, former executive editor of the Tulsa World, was also honored at OPA’s convention, receiving the prestigious H. Milt Phillips Award.

Ellerbach earned a journalism degree from the University of Kansas before working at a group of Kansas newspapers, followed by the Tahlequah Daily Press and Tahlequah American.

In 1985, she joined the Tulsa World as a business reporter where she covered everything from real estate to politics. A decade later, she was named managing editor. She then made Tulsa World history when she was the first woman to be promoted to executive editor in 2014 where she remained until her retirement in 2020.

Ellerbach was inducted into the Oklahoma Journalism Hall of Fame in 2010 and received the Woman of the Year Pinnacle Award from the City of Tulsa in 2014. More recently in 2018, she was named a Tulsa Press Club Media Icon.