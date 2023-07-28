Reasor’s is hosting its fifth annual Supplies for Schools campaign for local students in need for the 2023-24 school year.

Eighteen Tulsa-area store locations, include the two sites in Owasso, are participating in this year’s program through Aug. 15.

Customers can purchase a sack full of supplies for $20 benefiting Owasso Public Schools at both Reasor’s 86th and 116th street locations or online during the designated times.

They also have the option to donate any amount at the register or donate $1, $5 or $10 online. Additionally, there is a special “Back to School Bouquet” in the floral department that customers can purchase and $1 will be given to the program.

“We are very excited to host this annual program to help thousands of teachers and students be prepared for the school year,” Brookshire Grocery Co. Chairman and CEO Brad Brookshire said. “We support our local communities and value education, which is one of our top philanthropic efforts.”