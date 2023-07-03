Owasso police officers fatally shot a man who reportedly pointed a shotgun at them on Monday afternoon.

Owasso Police Department Deputy Chief Jason Woodruff said the shooting occurred where 96th Street North dead-ends east of 177th East Avenue around 3:15 p.m.

Police had received a call just after 3 p.m. from someone in Oklahoma City about a potentially suicidal person who might be driving around Owasso armed with a handgun and a shotgun, Woodruff said.

About 15 minutes later, a police officer attempted to stop a vehicle bearing a tag that didn't match its registration, but that attempted traffic stop led to a short pursuit that ended at the dead end on 96th Street North.

Once the fleeing vehicle had stopped, the driver got outside the vehicle and at some point pointed a shotgun at the officers, Woodruff said. Two officers shot at the man, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Woodruff said the Owasso Police Department has asked the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation to investigate the shooting and has placed the two officers on routine administrative leave while the investigation is conducted.

The names of those involved have not yet been released.

The new Tulsa World app offers personalized features. Download it today.