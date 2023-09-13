Police and fire crews from Owasso participated in the Tulsa 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb in downtown Tulsa earlier this week.

First responders from around the Tulsa area, many of them participating as a crew, wore full gear as they climbed the equivalent of 110 floors Monday at First Place Tower.

Each participant was able to carry lanyards, each with a tag honoring a first responder who died in the terrorist attack on the World Trade Center in New York on Sept. 11, 2001.

Sgt. Josh Goins along with officers Haylea Cervantes and Zach Kay represented the Owasso Police Department during the event.

“We will never forget what took place 22 years ago on that September day,” the Owasso PD said in a Facebook post.

Owasso fire crews included: Alec Bina, Baylor Jenkins, Blake Belcher, Caitlyn Bundy, DJ Polson, Ethan Grogan, Ethan Pack, Garret Wendlant, Jake Barrett, Jared Grantham, Jason Jackson, Jenifer Bradshaw, Keith Deakins, Killian McNichol, Kody Lillard, Matt Trout, Maxwell Smith, Ross Easky, Stephanie Wagner, Victoria Kirschner and Zach Parker.

“It’s great opportunity for the fire service to come together and honor those who gave so much,” Owasso Fire Chief David Hurst told the Owasso Reporter.

“I think it also serves as a reminder of what firefighters do every day throughout the United States and the danger they face in service of their community.”

Owasso Reporter Editor Art Haddaway contributed to this story.